Boxberger has looked good to begin spring training and is sitting 93-94 mph with his fastball, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The last time the right-hander had that kind of giddyup on his heater, he was racking up 41 saves for the Rays in 2015. Boxberger has yet to give up a run through 3.1 innings this spring with a 4:0 K:BB, and if he continues to demonstrate he still has some gas left in his tank, the 31-year-old could begin the season in a high-leverage role for the Marlins.