Marlins' Brad Boxberger: Velocity may be back
Boxberger has looked good to begin spring training and is sitting 93-94 mph with his fastball, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The last time the right-hander had that kind of giddyup on his heater, he was racking up 41 saves for the Rays in 2015. Boxberger has yet to give up a run through 3.1 innings this spring with a 4:0 K:BB, and if he continues to demonstrate he still has some gas left in his tank, the 31-year-old could begin the season in a high-leverage role for the Marlins.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...