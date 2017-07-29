Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Activated, set to close
Ziegler (back) was activated from the disabled list Saturday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
The timing works out awfully well for Ziegler, as A.J. Ramos was traded to the Mets on Friday and the door is open for Ziegler to slot in right away as the Marlins' closer However, he's not a great bet to hold onto the job the rest of the way. Ziegler struggled to a 6.52 ERA and 1.83 WHIP before going down with the injury and the Marlins will have a capable alternative in Kyle Barraclough (shoulder) once Barraclough returns from the DL.
More News
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Likely closer for Miami•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Could return Saturday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Heads to DL with back strain•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Terrible month continues•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Continuing success with Miami•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...