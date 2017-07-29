Ziegler (back) was activated from the disabled list Saturday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

The timing works out awfully well for Ziegler, as A.J. Ramos was traded to the Mets on Friday and the door is open for Ziegler to slot in right away as the Marlins' closer However, he's not a great bet to hold onto the job the rest of the way. Ziegler struggled to a 6.52 ERA and 1.83 WHIP before going down with the injury and the Marlins will have a capable alternative in Kyle Barraclough (shoulder) once Barraclough returns from the DL.