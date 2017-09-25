Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Blows save Sunday
Ziegler (illness) was charged with a blown save after allowing an unearned run on two hits in one inning Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He struck out one.
It was just Ziegler's second appearance in the past two weeks thanks to a back injury followed by an illness. He's 0-for-3 in save chances in September with an 8.31 ERA, so it may be wise to stay away from him for the final week of the season.
More News
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: May be available Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Available Monday night•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Hoping to pitch this week•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Blows second straight save•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Blows save Friday versus Phillies•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...