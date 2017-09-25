Ziegler (illness) was charged with a blown save after allowing an unearned run on two hits in one inning Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He struck out one.

It was just Ziegler's second appearance in the past two weeks thanks to a back injury followed by an illness. He's 0-for-3 in save chances in September with an 8.31 ERA, so it may be wise to stay away from him for the final week of the season.