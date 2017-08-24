Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Collects eighth save Thursday
Ziegler tossed a clean ninth inning in Thursday's win over the Phillies to earn his eighth save of the season.
Ziegler has yet to allow a run in the month of August, and he's a perfect eight-for-eight in save opportunities since taking over as Marlins' closer at the beginning of the month. He still owns an unimpressive 4.85 ERA and 21:14 K:BB through 39 innings this season, but the Marlins are making a late playoff push, so he should continue to see save chances over the final month of the season.
