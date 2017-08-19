Play

Ziegler pitched a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his fifth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Mets.

He needed only seven pitches to retire the side on two groundouts and a pop-up. Ziegler has now converted all five of his save chances and delivered seven straight scoreless appearances since being named the Marlins closer at the beginning of August, but his weak 3:1 K:BB on the month suggests he's been at least as lucky as he's been good.

