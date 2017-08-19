Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Collects fifth save Friday
Ziegler pitched a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his fifth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Mets.
He needed only seven pitches to retire the side on two groundouts and a pop-up. Ziegler has now converted all five of his save chances and delivered seven straight scoreless appearances since being named the Marlins closer at the beginning of August, but his weak 3:1 K:BB on the month suggests he's been at least as lucky as he's been good.
More News
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Notches fourth save Saturday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Picks up third save Friday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Locks down second save•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Collects first save Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Activated, set to close•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Likely closer for Miami•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...