Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Could return Saturday
Marlins' President of Baseball Operations Michael Hill said Ziegler (back) will likely be reinstated from the disabled list Saturday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
The 37-year-old tossed a scoreless inning for High-A Jupiter on Thursday, his second rehab appearance since being placed on the DL back in June. Ziegler could potentially assume a larger role upon his return to the Miami bullpen, as A.J. Ramos was sent to the Mets on Saturday, though the team would need to overlook his mediocre 6.52 ERA and 1.83 WHIP this season.
