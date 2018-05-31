Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Could surrender closing role
Marlins manager Don Mattingly was noncommittal when asked if Ziegler would retain closing duties after blowing a save in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Padres, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports. "You want to get something dependable at the end of the game," Mattingly said, after Ziegler retired just one of five hitters he faced while giving up two runs (one earned) in the loss.
The blown save was actually Ziegler's first in 10 opportunities this season, but his 0-5 record, 7.83 ERA and 1.74 WHIP are more reflective of how shaky he has been in key spots. As one of baseball's preeminent groundball pitchers throughout his decade-plus of service time in the big leagues, Ziegler is often reliant on opposing contact finding gloves, but that hasn't happened nearly often enough, as he maintains a career-worst .376 BABIP. It doesn't appear that bad luck alone is at the root of Ziegler's struggles, however, as he has also served up four home runs in 23 innings, surpassing his total (three) from the previous two seasons combined. It may not be until the Marlins' next save chance before it becomes apparent if Ziegler has been removed as closer, but Mattingly said that if a change is made, Kyle Barraclough would likely take over, with Drew Steckenrider being next in line, according to Joe Frisaro of MLB.com.
