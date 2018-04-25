Ziegler nailed down his second save of the year in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers, pitching a perfect ninth with no walks and no strikeouts.

Ziegler induced two groudouts and a flyout to seal the win for the Marlins, needing only eight pitches to end the frame. It hasn't been a pretty start to the season for the veteran reliever, as he's allowed runs to score in four of his nine appearances so far, giving up 13 hits in 9.2 innings. Ziegler hasn't blown a save opportunity yet. He's just not getting many save chances on a re-building Marlins club that sits at 6-17 on the year.