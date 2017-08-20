Zieglar worked around a hit with one strikeout in a scoreless inning to earn his sixth save of the season Sunday against the Mets.

Zieglar allowed a one-out single but was able to sit down the next two batters he faced to close out a two-run win. He has seemingly settled into his new role of late, tossing eight consecutive scoreless innings and converting all six of his save opportunities during that span. Ziegler makes for a worthy fantasy add in his current form, despite his unsightly 5.11 ERA for the season.