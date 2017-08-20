Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Earns sixth save with scoreless outing
Zieglar worked around a hit with one strikeout in a scoreless inning to earn his sixth save of the season Sunday against the Mets.
Zieglar allowed a one-out single but was able to sit down the next two batters he faced to close out a two-run win. He has seemingly settled into his new role of late, tossing eight consecutive scoreless innings and converting all six of his save opportunities during that span. Ziegler makes for a worthy fantasy add in his current form, despite his unsightly 5.11 ERA for the season.
More News
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Collects fifth save Friday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Notches fourth save Saturday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Picks up third save Friday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Locks down second save•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Collects first save Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Activated, set to close•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...