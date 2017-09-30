Ziegler pitched two-thirds of a scoreless ninth inning Friday against the Braves en route to his 10th save of the season.

Interestingly, the Marlins opted to begin the ninth inning with Jarlin Garcia, but after he loaded the bases with one out in the frame, it was up to Ziegler to clean up the mess. The sidewinder wound up inducing a game-ending double play on his only pitch of the evening. Ziegler's stock certainly isn't trending upward right now, as his 7.20 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in the month of September suggest, although he hasn't allowed an earned run in his past three appearances. However, he seems to have been leapfrogged for save opportunities in Miami, which could remove him from fantasy relevancy heading into 2018 if he's unable to reclaim the closer's role during spring training.