Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Grabs ninth save Wednesday
Ziegler gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday's to pick up his ninth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Mets.
Despite his bloated 6.55 ERA and 1.41 WHIP, Ziegler has yet to blow a save this season. He's hardly been dominant, though, posting a 5:1 K:BB through 10 appearances (9.1 innings) in May, and if his shaky outings start coming in more crucial situations, Kyle Barraclough could still easily push Ziegler out of the closer role.
