Ziegler walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief during Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The Marlins haven't given the veteran a heavy workload this spring, but he still carries a 0.00 ERA and 3:1 K:BB through three innings. Ziegler is set to open the season in the closer role, and he could provide more fantasy value than expected given that Miami isn't likely to blow anyone out this year and their wins should generally be close ones. If he stumbles in the ninth inning, though, young power arms Drew Steckenrider and Kyle Barraclough could quickly push Ziegler aside.