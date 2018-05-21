Ziegler retired two of the six batters he faced in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Braves, surrendering four runs on three hits and a walk.

Since the Marlins held a five-run lead entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Ziegler's implosion came in a non-save situation, but the meltdown nonetheless looses his already shaky hold on the closer job. After Ziegler was unable to record the final out, Marlins manager Don Mattingly turned to Tayron Guerrero to preserve a two-run lead, but the rookie fireballer allowed all four hitters he faced to reach base as the Braves walked off to a victory. Though Ziegler is officially 8-for-8 in save chances this season, he sports a 7.20 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 20 innings and has already allowed more home runs (three) than he did in 2017 (one). Kyle Barraclough, who delivered a clean eighth inning Sunday, would likely get the first look at closer if the Marlins opt to make a change at the back of their bullpen.