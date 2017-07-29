Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Likely closer for Miami
Ziegler (back) will likely be used as Miami's closer in the short term after he's activated from the DL on Saturday, Marlins President of Baseball Operations Michael Hill told the Miami Herald.
The Miami bullpen looks to be in flux after closer A.J. Ramos was traded to the Mets. It looks like Ziegler will get the first shot at save chances, but Drew Steckenrider could also figure into the mix. Kyle Barraclough and Nick Wittgren could also get a shot at the closer role if they are able to return from injuries.
