Ziegler pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his second save of the season during Sunday's win over the Braves.

With A.J. Ramos off to the Mets, Ziegler has taken over the interim closing duties for the Marlins. Ziegler has struggled this season with a 6.10 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 5.2 K/9, so his fantasy upside is probably capped, and his job isn't likely that secure. However, as long as the veteran is receiving save opportunities, he's worth a roster spot in all fantasy formats. It's worth noting that Kyle Barraclough (shoulder) could enter the closer conversation once healthy, though.