Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Locks down second save
Ziegler pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his second save of the season during Sunday's win over the Braves.
With A.J. Ramos off to the Mets, Ziegler has taken over the interim closing duties for the Marlins. Ziegler has struggled this season with a 6.10 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 5.2 K/9, so his fantasy upside is probably capped, and his job isn't likely that secure. However, as long as the veteran is receiving save opportunities, he's worth a roster spot in all fantasy formats. It's worth noting that Kyle Barraclough (shoulder) could enter the closer conversation once healthy, though.
More News
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Collects first save Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Activated, set to close•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Likely closer for Miami•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Could return Saturday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Heads to DL with back strain•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...