Manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday that he's hoping Ziegler (illness) will be available Wednesday, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Just as Ziegler turned the page on a back issue, he fell under the weather. The submariner was unavailable both Monday and Tuesday as a result of the illness. Ziegler has squandered his last two save opportunities and the save chances have been few and far between lately for Miami, but he figures to remain the top endgame option over the remainder of the season.