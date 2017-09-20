Marlins' Brad Ziegler: May be available Wednesday
Manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday that he's hoping Ziegler (illness) will be available Wednesday, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Just as Ziegler turned the page on a back issue, he fell under the weather. The submariner was unavailable both Monday and Tuesday as a result of the illness. Ziegler has squandered his last two save opportunities and the save chances have been few and far between lately for Miami, but he figures to remain the top endgame option over the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Available Monday night•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Hoping to pitch this week•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Blows second straight save•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Blows save Friday versus Phillies•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Notches ninth save Friday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...