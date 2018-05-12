Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Notches fifth save Friday
Ziegler pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save Friday against the Braves, issuing no strikeouts and no walks while allowing one hit.
Ziegler induced two groundouts to open the ninth, then gave up a single before getting Ozzie Albies to line out to end the game. Ziegler has allowed a run to score in just one of his last six outings, but still holds an unsightly 6.06 ERA. Nonetheless, he's 6-for-6 in save chances and has an excellent 12:2 K:BB in 16.1 innings. Those numbers are slightly undercut by the .300 batting average against, but he remains the best option for saves out of the Marlins' bullpen.
