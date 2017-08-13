Play

Ziegler pitched a scoreless inning on one hit and one walk while striking out one to record his fourth save Saturday against the Rockies.

Ziegler was protecting a one-run lead, and was able to close out the contest despite making it a bit dramatic. He's converted each of his four save opportunities this month, and despite his unimpressive ERA, he has clear fantasy value as the Marlins' closer.

