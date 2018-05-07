Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Notches fourth save
Ziegler tossed 0.2 scoreless innings and struck out one as he picked up the save in Sunday's 8-5 victory over the Reds.
Ziegler came in to retire the final two batters after the Reds pushed across two runs to begin the ninth inning. Although he's yet to blow a save, Ziegler is 0-3 with a 6.28 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 14.1 innings of work out of the bullpen. Despite a disastrous ERA, he hasn't allowed a run in his last four appearances, so it appears he's trending in the right direction.
More News
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....