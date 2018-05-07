Ziegler tossed 0.2 scoreless innings and struck out one as he picked up the save in Sunday's 8-5 victory over the Reds.

Ziegler came in to retire the final two batters after the Reds pushed across two runs to begin the ninth inning. Although he's yet to blow a save, Ziegler is 0-3 with a 6.28 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 14.1 innings of work out of the bullpen. Despite a disastrous ERA, he hasn't allowed a run in his last four appearances, so it appears he's trending in the right direction.