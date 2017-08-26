Ziegler tossed a perfect ninth inning Friday to collect his ninth save of the season in an 8-6 win over the Padres.

He's now 9-for-9 in save chances with a 0.00 ERA since taking over the Marlins' closer role at the beginning of August. Ziegler has never had overpowering stuff, but his deceptive submarine delivery remains effective in his 10th MLB season.