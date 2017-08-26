Play

Ziegler tossed a perfect ninth inning Friday to collect his ninth save of the season in an 8-6 win over the Padres.

He's now 9-for-9 in save chances with a 0.00 ERA since taking over the Marlins' closer role at the beginning of August. Ziegler has never had overpowering stuff, but his deceptive submarine delivery remains effective in his 10th MLB season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast