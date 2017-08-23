Ziegler allowed a hit and hit a batter in a scoreless ninth inning during the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader to record his seventh save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Phillies.

His ERA in August remains a pristine 0.00, and Ziegler has yet to blow a save since being entrusted with the closer role following the A.J. Ramos trade. The veteran reliever doesn't offer the strikeout appeal of elite closing options, but with the Marlins trying to stay relevant in the NL wild-card race, he should continue to rack up saves down the stretch.