Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Notches seventh save Tuesday
Ziegler allowed a hit and hit a batter in a scoreless ninth inning during the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader to record his seventh save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Phillies.
His ERA in August remains a pristine 0.00, and Ziegler has yet to blow a save since being entrusted with the closer role following the A.J. Ramos trade. The veteran reliever doesn't offer the strikeout appeal of elite closing options, but with the Marlins trying to stay relevant in the NL wild-card race, he should continue to rack up saves down the stretch.
More News
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Earns sixth save with scoreless outing•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Collects fifth save Friday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Notches fourth save Saturday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Picks up third save Friday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Locks down second save•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Collects first save Tuesday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...