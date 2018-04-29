Ziegler did not pitch in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rockies, with Kyle Barraclough getting the save instead, and Marlins manager Don Mattingly said after the game that Ziegler "was not 100 percent today", ESPN reports.

"[Ziegler] could have went," Mattingly said. "I trust all those guys out there. It was just a night when he was not feeling 100 percent. I knew it was a situation where the other guys were. I just really want to go with the guys who are 100 percent." It's hard to tell from Mattingly's statement whether Ziegler is nursing a minor injury, fighting a bug, or just not pitching well, but his 8.44 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 10.2 innings this year certainly support the latter theory. If that's the case, Barraclough and potentially Drew Steckenrider will likely begin phasing Ziegler out of the closer role, but given how rarely the Marlins win, it could be a while before this situation becomes clear.