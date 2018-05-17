Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Picks up seventh save against Los Angeles
Ziegler allowed a hit but finished a scoreless ninth for his seventh save Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Ziegler rarely makes it easy, as he hasn't recorded a 1-2-3 inning since April 30 against Philadelphia, but he is somehow 7-for-7 in save opportunities despite his 5.89 ERA. His blowups this season have occurred in non-save situations thus far, but don't expect Ziegler to stay that lucky for long.
More News
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Earns sixth save despite homer•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Notches fifth save Friday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Notches fourth save•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Records third save Sunday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Passed over for save Saturday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Earns save in clean inning•
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...