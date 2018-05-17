Ziegler allowed a hit but finished a scoreless ninth for his seventh save Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Ziegler rarely makes it easy, as he hasn't recorded a 1-2-3 inning since April 30 against Philadelphia, but he is somehow 7-for-7 in save opportunities despite his 5.89 ERA. His blowups this season have occurred in non-save situations thus far, but don't expect Ziegler to stay that lucky for long.