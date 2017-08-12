Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Picks up third save Friday
Ziegler allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his third save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Rockies.
He's been effective since coming off the DL at the beginning of August and taking over ninth-inning duties from A.J. Ramos, tossing four scoreless innings in four appearances and converting all three of his save chances. Ziegler's 19:13 K:BB in 33 innings on the year is far from elite, but as long as he keeps getting the job done the veteran reliever should be able to retain the closer role even after Kyle Barraclough (shoulder) gets healthy.
