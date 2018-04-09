Ziegler allowed one hit while striking out one in a scoreless inning of work to record his first save of the season Sunday against the Phillies.

Ziegler stumbled in his second outing of the season in a non-save situation but remains the team's closer for the time being. He won't rack up many strikeouts and has been inconsistent in the closer's role throughout his career, converting 95 of 130 opportunities. That combination makes him risky to rely on, but the job remains his for now.