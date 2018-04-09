Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Records first save
Ziegler allowed one hit while striking out one in a scoreless inning of work to record his first save of the season Sunday against the Phillies.
Ziegler stumbled in his second outing of the season in a non-save situation but remains the team's closer for the time being. He won't rack up many strikeouts and has been inconsistent in the closer's role throughout his career, converting 95 of 130 opportunities. That combination makes him risky to rely on, but the job remains his for now.
More News
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...