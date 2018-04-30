Zieger allowed a hit while striking out two in the ninth inning of Sunday's win over the Rockies to record his third save of the season.

Ziegler looked good in his first appearance since allowing three earned runs in an inning of work Wednesday against the Dodgers. Despite his encouraging performance Sunday, the veteran righty is averaging less than a strikeout per inning and currently holds a 7.71 ERA on the year. He should notch more save opportunities moving forward but could definitely hurt fantasy owners' ERA and WHIP totals in the process. He's a very low-end risk/reward fantasy closing option.