Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Secures eighth save Friday
Ziegler tossed a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Friday against the Braves, allowing one hit while issuing no walks and no strikeouts.
Ziegler got Freddie Freeman to ground out, and then worked around a single by Nick Markakis by getting Tyler Flowers to ground into a game-ending double play. Ziegler has had scoreless outings in seven of his last nine appearances, and is now 8-for-8 in save chances on the year. On April 25 the veteran reliever's ERA stood at 8.44, and he's now worked it down to 5.59. Ziegler is still giving up too many hits for comfort (24 hits in 19.1 innings), but he's also allowed just two walks on the year.
