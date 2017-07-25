Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Set to begin rehab assignment
Ziegler (back) was assigned Tuesday to the Marlins' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate to begin a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.
Ziegler has been sidelined for the past month with a lower-back strain, putting a damper on what had already been a porous season for the veteran reliever. The 37-year-old had turned in a 6.52 ERA and 1.83 WHIP over 29 innings prior to hitting the 10-day disabled list, but despite his struggles, it sounds like he could still be deployed in a setup role upon his return, according to Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald. He'll likely require multiple rehab appearances in the minors before being activated, likely at some point in early August.
