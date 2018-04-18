Ziegler served up a solo home run to Miguel Andujar in an inning of work during Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Yankees.

He did strike out two batters, but Ziegler's inability to complete the shutout for the Marlins stood out on a night when his setup crew of Tayron Guerrero, Drew Steckenrider and Kyle Barraclough combined for three scoreless innings and six Ks. Ziegler did successfully convert his only save chance so far this season, but he's been scored upon in three straight appearances and his 8.22 ERA and 1.70 WHIP through 7.2 innings will need to come down rapidly if he wants to hang onto his ninth-inning duties.