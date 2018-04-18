Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Struggles continue Tuesday
Ziegler served up a solo home run to Miguel Andujar in an inning of work during Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Yankees.
He did strike out two batters, but Ziegler's inability to complete the shutout for the Marlins stood out on a night when his setup crew of Tayron Guerrero, Drew Steckenrider and Kyle Barraclough combined for three scoreless innings and six Ks. Ziegler did successfully convert his only save chance so far this season, but he's been scored upon in three straight appearances and his 8.22 ERA and 1.70 WHIP through 7.2 innings will need to come down rapidly if he wants to hang onto his ninth-inning duties.
More News
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.