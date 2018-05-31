Ziegler (0-5) recorded just one out before allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks to blow his first save and take the loss Wednesday against San Diego.

It was only a matter of when the other shoe would drop for Ziegler, who doesn't miss bats and carried a 7.54 ERA into Wednesday's blown save, somehow his first in 10 chances. Ziegler has now allowed eight runs in his last five outings and the question now seems to be when, not if, his ineffectiveness will become too much for the Marlins to accept.