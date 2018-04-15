Ziegler (0-3) allowed one earned run on three hits and took the loss Saturday against the Pirates.

For the second straight appearance, Ziegler entered the game in a non-save situation in an effort to send the game into extra innings. In each instance, he has failed to do so. However, he wasn't hit hard as two of the three hits he surrendered came on bunts. While he lacks the ability to generate strikeouts, Ziegler has kept the ball on the ground, with 20 of his 26 batted balls being groundballs. It remains to be seen how Don Mattingly views Ziegler's recent performances, but if he keeps his role as closer it is one of the more precariously held positions in the league.