Ziegler (0-1) allowed four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one batter in 1.2 innings Saturday, absorbing the Marlins' 10-6 loss to the Cubs.

Ziegler worked a clean ninth to preserve a 6-6 tie but wilted in his second frame, allowing a double, a walk, an RBI single and eventually a two-out, three-RBI double (by Kris Bryant). It was Ziegler's third inning of work over the last two days, in which Miami played two extra-inning contests. This work in a non-save environment likely won't hurt the veteran's role as primary closer, though that title remains in flux for the balance of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories