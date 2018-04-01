Ziegler (0-1) allowed four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one batter in 1.2 innings Saturday, absorbing the Marlins' 10-6 loss to the Cubs.

Ziegler worked a clean ninth to preserve a 6-6 tie but wilted in his second frame, allowing a double, a walk, an RBI single and eventually a two-out, three-RBI double (by Kris Bryant). It was Ziegler's third inning of work over the last two days, in which Miami played two extra-inning contests. This work in a non-save environment likely won't hurt the veteran's role as primary closer, though that title remains in flux for the balance of the season.