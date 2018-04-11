Ziegler (0-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk and took the loss Tuesday against the Mets.

It wasn't a save situation for Ziegler, but he pitched the ninth inning in an effort to send the game to extra innings. Instead, he allowed a two run double to Yoenis Cespedes. This likely isn't the impetus Don Mattingly needs to take him out of the closer role given that Kyle Barraclough surrendered a two-run home run to Asdrubal Cabrera in the eighth inning. As a result, Ziegler remains a low-end option to collect saves.