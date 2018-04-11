Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Takes loss Tuesday
Ziegler (0-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk and took the loss Tuesday against the Mets.
It wasn't a save situation for Ziegler, but he pitched the ninth inning in an effort to send the game to extra innings. Instead, he allowed a two run double to Yoenis Cespedes. This likely isn't the impetus Don Mattingly needs to take him out of the closer role given that Kyle Barraclough surrendered a two-run home run to Asdrubal Cabrera in the eighth inning. As a result, Ziegler remains a low-end option to collect saves.
More News
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...