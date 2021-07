The Marlins have selected Allen with the 149th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-1, 218-pound outfielder played three season at South Carolina, most recently slashing .276/.375/.516 in 2021. Allen has the potential to be a power hitter, but with below average contact skills. Defensively, he played all over the outfield with the Gamecocks. That being said, his average speed will likely restrict him to the corner outfield positions as a pro.