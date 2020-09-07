Kintzler (2-3) allowed two hits and two walks while surrendering an earned run to blow the save Monday against the Braves. However, he did earn the win.

Kintzler came on in the ninth inning to protect a 4-3 lead, but immediately coughed it up by allowing a solo home run to Adam Duvall. He got into more trouble, loading the bases with one out, before inducing a double play to escape with the game tied. Though he earned a win thanks to Miami's offense in the 10th inning, Kintzler has now allowed an earned run and blown a save in each of his past two appearances. He's been strong overall, this season maintaining a 3.31 ERA across 16.1 innings, though he has just an 8:6 K:BB.