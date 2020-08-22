Kintzler tossed one clean inning while striking out zero as he earned the save Friday against the Nationals.

Kintzler was charged with losses in each of his last two outings as he allowed three runs over two innings during that time. However, he picked up his fourth save of the season as he didn't allow any baserunners against the Nationals. Despite his recent struggles, the right-hander should continue to serve as the closer in Miami.