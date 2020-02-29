Marlins' Brandon Kintzler: Can't find plate Friday
Kintzler walked the first four batters he faced in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, throwing only nine of 25 pitches for strikes in the outing, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.
It was only his second appearance of the spring, but there was little positive to take away from this performance. The veteran right-hander is still expected to open the season as the Marlins' closer after signing a one-year deal with the club in the offseason, but if Kintzler continues to fight his control as the spring proceeds, it could open the door for Ryne Stanek, Drew Steckenrider or another hard-throwing Miami reliever to push their way into the saves mix.
