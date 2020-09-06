Kintzler needed just one out as he recorded his ninth save of the season Saturday evening in a 7-3 win over the Rays.

Kintzler was called upon with two outs in the ninth after Brandon Leibrandt loaded the bases and was unable to close the door on the game. The veteran righty needed just two pitches to get Joey Wendle to ground out and pick up the save. Kintzler is tied for second in baseball with nine saves and is sporting a career-best 2.45 ERA across 14.2 innings of work in 2020.