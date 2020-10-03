Kintzler fired one scoreless inning Friday as he earned the save in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cubs. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out three.

Kintzler's ninth-inning outing got off to a rough start as he gave up a double to Jason Heyward to begin the frame. However, the 36-year-old notched three consecutive strikeouts to end the game with his sinker that painted the edge of the strike zone. Kintzler should be called on in save situations during the NLDS against Atlanta after recording 12 saves with a 2.22 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 24.1 innings during the regular season.