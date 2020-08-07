Kintzler grabbed his third save of the season in Thursday's win over the Orioles. He allowed three hits and one run in one inning.

Kintzler entered the ninth with a two-run lead and surrendered an RBI single to Pedro Severino before closing the door with a groundout. Kintzler is now 3-for-3 in save opportunities this season, and this was the first time he allowed a run in six appearances. The veteran owns a 1.50 ERA in six innings thus far.