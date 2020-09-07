Kintzler (1-3) took the loss and a blown save against the Rays on Sunday, allowing two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk across two-thirds of an inning. He did not record a strikeout.

Kintzler was called on to pitch the bottom of the 10th after the Marlins took a 4-3 lead in the top half of the inning. Joey Wendle began the frame as the runner on second base and quickly scored on Ji-Man Choi's double. Choi would come across to score the winning run on Brandon Lowe's sacrifice fly three batters later. Although Kintzler took his third loss and first blown save of the season, he still holds a strong 2.93 ERA and should continue to receive the bulk of save chances going forward.