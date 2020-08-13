Kintzler (1-0) picked up the win during Wednesday's extra-inning victory over the Blue Jays, giving up one hit and striking out one in 1.1 scoreless innings.

After Brad Boxberger allowed the Jays to tie things up in the eighth inning, Kintzler got the call with two outs and shut down the rally by striking out Randal Grichuk, before working a clean ninth. He was then rewarded with a win when the Marlins re-took the lead in the top of the 10th. Kintzler has been dependable in the closer role despite his usual lack of dominance -- he has a 1.42 ERA and 0.95 WHIP through six appearances and 6.1 innings, but only a 3:1 K:BB.