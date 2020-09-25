Kintzler recorded his 11th save of the season in Thursday's 4-2 win over Atlanta, giving up one hit and one walk over two scoreless innings. He struck out three.

The Marlins had a shutout going until Brad Boxberger ran into trouble in the eighth inning, loading the bases with nobody out, and manager Don Mattingly decided to take no chances and brought in his closer. Kintzler did allow two inherited runners to score, but he shut the door on Atlanta after that. It was his second save in as many appearances after going more than two weeks without one earlier in the month, but he might need to nail down one or two more if the Marlins are going to clinch a playoff berth over the final days of the season.