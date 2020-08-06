Kintzler allowed one hit and had two strikeouts in a scoreless seventh inning to record the save in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader in Baltimore.

The veteran right-hander delivered a perfect frame in the Marlins' return to game action Tuesday, and he followed up with an 11-pitch performance in Wednesday's matinee. Kintzler has converted both his save chances and has allowed only two hits through four scoreless innings this season.