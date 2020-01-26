Play

Kintzler signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Marlins on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran right-hander put together a solid season with the Cubs in 2019, posting a 2.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB with 17 holds and one save over 57 innings. Kintzler figures to enter spring training in a setup role for the Marlins, but save opportunities could be in store given the team is without an established closer. Former starter Jose Urena finished the 2019 campaign in the role with uneven results, which could provide save chances for Kintzler or Ryne Stanek.

