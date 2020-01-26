Marlins' Brandon Kintzler: Heading to Miami
Kintzler signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Marlins on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran right-hander put together a solid season with the Cubs in 2019, posting a 2.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB with 17 holds and one save over 57 innings. Kintzler figures to enter spring training in a setup role for the Marlins, but save opportunities could be in store given the team is without an established closer. Former starter Jose Urena finished the 2019 campaign in the role with uneven results, which could provide save chances for Kintzler or Ryne Stanek.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Preview: Bounce back
Should you pay up for one of the top save guys from 2019? Here's why it's not the best idea...
-
Starting Pitcher Preview: Better days
There just aren't enough aces to go around, so the draft prices keep rising for Fantasy managers,...
-
Prospects-only draft for H2H leagues
Want a prospects list that's tailored for Head-to-Head points leagues? Well, we made this mock...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2020 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Shortstop Preview: Plenty of pop
Old school Fantasy managers can still remember scarcity at shortstop, but those days are long...
-
Outfield Preview: Star powered
Even if you miss on the five stars who will be the top picks in many drafts, there is tons...