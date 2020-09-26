Kintzler walked two batters in the 10th inning of Friday's game against the Yankees but ultimately got the job done for his 12th save of the season.

Kintzler had to face DJ LeMahieu with bases-loaded and one out after walking two of the first three batters in the 10th. The 36-year-old was able to induce a chopper towards second base in which Miguel Rojas was able to glove, step on the bag and throw to first for the 6-3 double play to end the game. The save was monumental for Kintzler as it tied him with Josh Hader for the most in the National League while also punching the Marlins a ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2003. 2020 has been a remarkable story for Kintzler who has a career-best 2.22 ERA and has double-digit saves in a season for the first time since 2017.