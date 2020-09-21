Kintzler worked around two hits and a walk to throw a scoreless seventh inning and earn the save in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals. He struck out one batter.

This one was not pretty, but the team pitched around Juan Soto and Kintzler ultimately got out of the jam by striking out Kurt Suzuki. Kintzler lacks the swing-and-miss dominance of a traditional closer, but he has gotten the job done this season by keeping the ball on the ground and at this point it seems like a lock that the Marlins will pick up Kintzler's $4 million option for 2021.