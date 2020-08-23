Kintzler gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless seventh inning Saturday to record his fifth save of the season in the second game of a doubleheader against the Nationals.

He made things interesting, putting runners on first and second with two outs before getting Asdrubal Cabrera to end the game and split the twin bill with the Nats. Kintzler is far from dominant as a closer, but he's 5-for-5 in save chances despite a lackluster 3.48 ERA and 6:2 K:BB through 10.1 innings. With the Marlins still in the playoff picture as the trade deadline nears, the 36-year-old could stick in the closer role for the rest of the season rather than getting flipped to a less surprising contender.