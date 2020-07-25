Kintzler worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save against Philadelphia on Opening Day.

He put a man on to begin the inning, but Kintzler ultimately induced a groundball double play to end the game. The soon-to-be 36-year-old has always leaned heavily on his sinker, relying on groundballs and a low walk rate to get the job done over traditional late-inning dominance. He'll get BABIP'd on occasion with the amount of contact he allows, but manager Don Mattingly seems to value Kintzler's track record and past experience closing games.

