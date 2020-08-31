Kintzler picked up the save in Monday's 5-3 win over the Mets, allowing a hit in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not record a strikeout.

Kintzler allowed a leadoff single to Andres Gimenez to start the frame, but got Luis Guillorme to bounce into a double play a batter later. Michael Conforto grounded out to end the game, giving Kintzler his seventh save of the season. The right-hander has converted each of his save opportunities and carries a solid 2.70 ERA.